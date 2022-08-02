Johnson City, TN — The Johnson City Country Club has undergone a face lift with old bunkers redeveloped and some trees removed from the course…. You will have a chance to see it on August 13th -14th if you sign up for the 17th annual Tillinghast Invitational.

For the last 16 years this has always been the first area tournament of the season which is open to all amateurs in a field that includes the first 128 golfers..

But because of the changes on the golf course, they moved it to the last tournament of the year and will decide later rather to keep it on this date.

Despite the date change they still feel like they have one of the best events in the area and hope you sign up to see for yourself.

“I think we do offer a little bti more but I think there is currently a lot more to be done I want to have a better tournament in the region and that’s no offense to anybody else that runs those I just want to have a successful tournament offer the players a lot to make them feel special when they step foot on property.”