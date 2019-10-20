Emory & Henry wins on last-second TD to beat Washington & Lee

EMORY, Va. – With time expiring in the fourth quarter and overtime looming, junior quarterback Hunter Taylor hurled a Hail Mary toward the end zone. Junior wide receiver Max Yates was in the perfect position to snag the pass and fall over the goal line, winning the game for Emory & Henry College on Homecoming Saturday.

The Wasps (4-2, 3-1 ODAC) erased a pair of second half deficits on their way to the 48-42 win over Washington and Lee University (4-2, 3-1 ODAC), dealing the Generals their first Old Dominion Athletic Conference loss of the season.

With its fourth-straight win, E&H moves into a tie with W&L for third place in the league standings behind unbeaten Randolph-Macon College and Bridgewater College.

The Wasps take on Shenandoah University next week.