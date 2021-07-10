Emory & Henry officially moving to Division II with NCAA approval

The Wasps could be a full member of the Division II level by 2024

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – This past fall Emory and Henry announced that after 45 years in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, the Wasps were not only leaving the conference, but making the jump from Division III to Division II.

The Virginia institution announced on Friday that after the process of completing the application and getting the approval by the NCAA Membership Committee, Emory and Henry will officially join the South Atlantic Conference for the 2022-23 academic school year. This upcoming season, the Wasps will have provisional status.

The College will participate in 19 of the SAC’s championship sports, including the conference’s combined men’s wrestling championship with Conference Carolinas.

— Emory & Henry Wasps (@GoWasps) July 9, 2021

Another positive about joining the SAC and moving up a division is building rivalries within the area. Tusculum, UVA-Wise and King are all D-II programs that are within the Tri-Cities area. Emory and Henry athletic director Anne Crutchfield knows how important it is to build rivalries with nearby schools.

“One of the things that I think will be better for us is that we will have the opportunity to not only have rivalries within our conference, but non-conference as well,” Crutchfield said.

“I think that will provide a great opportunity for our students, alumni and fans to get to travel to conference games and non-conference games as well and that’s been something really difficult for us recently.”