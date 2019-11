The Wasps five-game winning streak comes to a close with a 35-3 loss to the Eagles

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – Emory & Henry’s offense hits a roadblock against No.25 Bridgewater with the Wasps falling 35-3 to the Eagles Saturday afternoon at Fred Selfe Stadium.

Curt Newsome and his bunch only racked up 190 total offensive yards, while turning the ball over twice. Bridgewater also recorded 368 total yards, including 236 through the air.

The Wasps look to bounce back when they travel to Guilford next Saturday.