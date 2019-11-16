Emory and Henry Closes the Regular Season with a Win

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – Emory and Henry set the pace against Ferrum, scoring the first 28 points in the Wasps 59-36 victory over the Panthers Saturday afternoon at Fred Selfe Stadium.

The Wasps ground game was dominant against the Panthers with redshirt freshman running back Grayson Overstreet chalking up 322 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries. Junior quarterback Hunter Taylor tossed for 225 yards and four touchdowns and three interceptions on 15-29 passing. Junior wide receiver Gunner Griffith hauled in six catches for 136 yards and two scores.

Emory and Henry finishes the regular season with a 7-3 overall record and went 6-2 in the conference.