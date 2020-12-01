Elizabethton’s state championship experience will be key in title game

The Cyclones square off against Haywood on Saturday at 11 a.m. (CT)

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Coming into the 2020 season, Elizabethton knew it was going to have plenty of key pieces back from last years undefeated squad as the Cyclones are poised to capture back-to-back titles on Saturday.

Elizabethton has been one of the states most dominant teams this season with the Cyclones only have two games decided by a touchdown of less this year. The offense is led by Mr. Football Finalists quarterback Bryson Rollins and wide receiver Parker Hughes.

Also key offensive weapons include wide receiver Jake Roberts and Braden Holly, along with running backs Nate Stephens and Cade Russell. The Cyclones also returned all five offensive lineman. Shawn Witten knows this type of experience is crucial for the Clones.

“We realize what it’s going to take once we get out there on that field. Haywood’s a historic team, they’ve been there too, they played two years ago for the state championship, so I know those guys are going to be ready,” Witten said.

There’s no lack of experience on the defensive side as well with linebacker Deuce Morton being the anchor for the black shirts. He’s joined at the second level by Blake Stewart, along with Trenton Taylor, Drew Turner and Caleb Johnson holding it down in the trenches. Peyton Johnson also bolsters the secondary.

Senior tight end Cameron Smith knows his team has the skillset to win the state championship, but they can’t take this event for granted.

“Just a blessing to be there and experience this thing and they just have so much grit and enthusiasm to be here and every single one of these players deserves to be here in Cookeville,” Smith said.

Junior defensive end Caleb Johnson echoes his teammates feelings.

“It was something special, walking out in front of 15,000 people, it was something crazy. So we’re just going to go out there and play our game and do what we can do,” Johnson said.