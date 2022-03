The Cyclones dominated the Grizzlies for a 13-3 victory

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton baseball team found plenty of success at the dish Friday afternoon with the Cyclones dismantling Grainger for a 13-3 win at Joe O’Brien Field.

The Cyclones are back on the diamond when they travel to Morristown West on Saturday.