Elizabethton’s Chance Markland signs with Lees-McRae College

The future Bobcat becomes the first person from Elizabethton High School to sign for snowboarding

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton senior Chance Markland made his history Friday afternoon, becoming the first person in school history to sign a snowboarding scholarship when he committed to Lees-McRae.

The Bobcats program is young, but successful. The Lees-McRae ski and snowboarding team has only been around for five years, but have made some waves on the national level. Last season, the men’s team took home the conference championship with the Cats having the first, second, third, fourth, and 11th places in the final individual standings.

Markland is looking to form a bond between his athletic and academic fields with the Elizabethton standout majoring in business administration: finance, while minoring in Ski Industry Business and Instruction.