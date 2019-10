The Elizabethton volleyball team beat the Greeneville Greene Devils, 3-1 Thursday on senior night.

The Greene Devils won the first set 26-24, but the Cyclones came back and won the next three set by scores of 25-12, 25-7, and 25-21.

The Cyclones featured five seniors before the match, including Morgan Smith who was the News Channel 11 Sports’ High School Spotlight athlete of the week this week. Read more here.