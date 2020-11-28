Elizabethton punches ticket to state title game with Nolensville win

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton gets its shot to officially defend its state title as the Cyclones took down Nolensville 56-21 to earn its spot in the Class 4A state championship game.

The 10-7 connection was picking apart the Knights defense early as quarterback Bryson Rollins connected with Parker Hughes for the first touchdown of the game. Then both Mr. Football Finalist found the endzone on their own with Rollins keeping it himself for a four-yard score to make it 14-0.

Then Hughes tacks on another touchdown when he found a seam for a 85-yard rushing touchdown. The Cyclones go back to the air right before the half with Rollins hooking up with wide receiver Jake Roberts, making it 28-7 at the half.

Elizabethton will square off against Haywood next Saturday at 11 a.m. (C.T.).