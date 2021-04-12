Elizabethton honors Blue Grays, while Science Hill finds the win column

The Cyclones chalk up a victory over Sullivan Central, while Science Hill owns first place in the conference with win against Boone

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both Elizabethton and Science Hill had very different performances from the plate Monday night, but each squad chalked up a home conference victory.

During the game, the Cyclones wore replica jerseys of the Elizabethton Blue Grays, a former semi-pro negro league baseball team. On top of playing homage to the one of the areas most historic teams, Elizabethton dismantled Sullivan Central 14-2.

Science Hill was in a pitching duel against Daniel Boone, but the Toppers narrowly escaped with a 1-0 victory. The win gives the Johnson City squad sole possession of first place in the Big 7 conference.