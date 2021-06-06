Elizabethton holds state championship ring ceremony

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Six months after the Elizabethton football dominated Haywood in the Class 4A state title game, the Cyclones were handed their championship rings Saturday night at Citizens Bank Stadium.

Most of the players and coaches have hardware from last season’s state championship team and head coach Shawn Witten knows how much devotion goes into an accomplishment like back-to-back state titles.

“Today just signifies the ultimate reward, all the hard work, sacrifice and dedication, the loyalty. The hours and hours of preparation, today is the ultimate reward for our players, our coaches and our support staff.”

Senior quarterback Bryson Rollins mentioned how important it was to get back with his teammates and coaches, especially after a tough year like 2020.

“It feels good to be back with the team as a group, not have to worry about Covid or anything and just being able to come out here together and get what we accomplished together,” Rollins said.