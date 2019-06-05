Elizabethton golf tournament will now be known as the William B. Greene, Jr. East Tn. Amateur

It almost seems like yesterday when the late Mark Meredith contacted me about a golf tournament he wanted me to help promote.

Beginning this July that same golf tournament reaches a milestone when it celebrates it’s 25 year anniversary. And with that accomplishment the tournament will now be named the William B. Greene, Jr. East Tennessee amateur sponsored by Carter Co. bank.

The bank owner has always had a huge influence on golf in this area and especially this event, but while the name might have changed, the level of talent has not and along with T-G-A state points for regular and senior players it remains one of the top amateur tournaments in the state.

“25 years of anything is certainly a long time for existence, but if it’s the right thing, doing the right job with the right vision, 25 years is not very long. Quality things last and this is a quality golf tournament on a quality golf course”.

Mike Matheson

“We’re proud of what we do here, well I’ve said it for years, the players make this tournament. They just keep coming back. We set it up for them to score, we want them to play well here, so I think that’s what’s helped us make it 25 years”.

The flighted tournament runs July 5th through the 7th and has the largest payout of any tournament in the area.

Contact the Elizabethton golf course if you would like to enter.