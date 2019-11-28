Elizabethton Gearing Up for State Semifinals Showdown with Nolensville

The Cyclones are 0-6 in the state semifinals since 1976

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton hasn’t advance to the state finals since becoming a District 1 team back in 1976, but have the chance to end the championship dry spell on Friday when they square off against Nolensville.

The Cyclones have already set a school record for wins in a season with 13 and have plenty of steam heading into Friday’s game after knocking off Greeneville 24-13 last week.

The Knights will rely heavily on their passing game, which features wide receiver and Mr. Football finalist Tim Coutras. He’s committed to Liberty University and selected the Flames over Missouri and ETSU.

Elizabethton head coach Shawn Witten knows this aerial attack is different from what the Cyclones have seen this season.

“They’re challenging because they do a lot of complex schemes. It’s almost like facing a little bit of a junior college team,” Witten said. “They spread you out, they throw it, they use their backs. Not a lot of size, but a team that definitely gets after you.”

Senior wide receiver and defensive back Zach Hartley will see plenty of action in the secondary Friday night and echoed his coaches words.

“They pass it about 90 percent of the time,” Hartley said. “They’ve got a freshman running back, so he’s just not as experienced as most of them, but, we’ll be watching out for that pass.”

The state semifinals are scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m.