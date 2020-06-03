Elizabethton football excited to return to the turf

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The reigning state champions wasted little time to get back on the field after the COVID-19 restrictions as Elizabethton started practicing this week.

Northeast Tennessee football teams and other high school squads were able to return to their facilities on Monday as part of the return-to-action plan, but it’s not as easy as it seems. There’s numerous guidelines teams have to follow, including spreading out, working out in smaller groups and continually wiping down equipment.

Despite all the new guidelines for practice, Elizabethton head coach Shawn Witten said returning to the field has put a new life in his program.

“It’s the greatest feeling in the world to be back, restrictions or no restrictions we’ll do whatever we have to do to see these guys, especially the momentum we have coming off of last season, our guys are chomping at the bit to get out here,” Witten said.

One of those players is senior offensive lineman Wesley Erwin, who views this team as his own kin.

“This is my family, he’s like a father, we’re together 6:30 every morning during the school year. It’s just so good to be back, grinding with the boys,” Erwin said.