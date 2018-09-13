Elizabethton Cyclones quarterback Carter Everett named TV-11 player of the week

Daniel Boone and Elizabethton squared off on the gridiron Friday night and in a battle of unbeaten squads, the Cyclones made a statement.

“Boone’s always a great team and always has good things ready for us. I think we were ready.”

The Cyclones rolled to a 38-10 win behind senior QB Carter Everett, throwing for 248 yards and 3 touchdowns, moving Elizabethton to 4-0 on the year.

“We had a great gameplan going in. The line was giving me all day. They were rushing 3, dropping 8, we had all day back there so the receivers were getting open. Corey and Evan Perkins had a great day, I mean 100 yards receiving, that’s unbelievable.”

The offseason has not been easy for Everett. The QB tore his acl prior to their game against Greeneville last year, but played through the injury and got surgery following the season but Everett was determined to not miss a second of his senior season.

“I had offseason surgery, it was awful. There were days I didn’t want to work out. (My dad) made me and my mom was always on me about working out and coach Witten was always there for me just pushing me trying to get better and get back in shape from my surgery. I feel great right now.”

“He’s had some misfortune there but, man, he’s a tough kid and there’s nobody I’d rather have behind center than number six.”

The Cyclones offense has outscored its opponents 182-50 this season, thanks in large part to veteran talent that has been grown in the same system for years.

“Been under me for about three years now so he knows what to expect, he knows the demands. he’s definitely the captain of our ship. He’s the one that’s going to make us go and I like where we are right now.”

