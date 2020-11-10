Elizabethton bracing for playoff showdown against East Hamilton

This is the first ever meeting between the Cyclones and the Hurricanes

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The winning streak for Elizabethton gets put on the line once again on Friday when the Cyclones host East Hamilton in the second round the of the postseason.

Shawn Witten and his squad kicked off the playoffs with a 56-34 win over East Ridge last week. Quarterback Bryson Rollins tossed for 282 yards and five touchdowns on 13 of 18 throwing, while wide receiver Parker Hughes hauled in six balls for 147 yards and five touchdowns. Running back Nate Stephens led the charge on the ground game with 89 yards and two scores.

These three along with numerous other players have presented problems for oppositions all season long, but Witten knows they can’t overlook what the Hurricanes present on defense.

“Their head coach is a defensive guy, he does a great job of giving you different looks,” Witten said. “The biggest thing we’ve be able to do is to adjust during the course of the game. How they’re going to play Parker, how they’re going to try and stop us running the ball. Fortunately for us, we’ve gotten better up front.”

Senior offensive tackle Cole Morgan-Stern said success on the offensive side begins with the backs.

“Got to have a good run game to start off and wear on teams and just keep them honest. Like I said before, we can do anything we want to just keep a well-balanced offense and impose our will on them,” Morgan-Stern