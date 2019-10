The Pioneers only tallied 234 yards compared to the Bears' 409 in the 38-14 loss

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) The Tusculum football team found itself on the wrong side of the win column for the second-straight week against a top-25 team after dropping 38-14 against Lenoir-Ryne Saturday afternoon.

The Pioneers hope to snap their three-game losing streak when they travel to Virginia-Wise next week.