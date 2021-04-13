Eddie George introduced as new Tennessee State head coach

NASHVILLE (WJHL) – Eddie George hasn’t been on the sidelines since he played with the Dallas Cowboys in 2004, but the College Football Hall of Famer is making his way back to the field as George was officially introduced as Tennessee State’s new head coach.

The Tigers are hoping the 1995 Heisman Trophy winner energizes the program, which has been lacking some juice the past couple of seasons. TSU hasn’t had a winning record since 2017, including a 2-5 finish this spring. George knows it’s not going to be easy to change the culture of this program.

“It’s truly an all boots rise type of mentality when it comes to this,” George said.

“When you look at any football program, the eyeballs of the institution are through the football program, believe it or not. Any institution you look at, Ohio State, Tennessee or wherever. We have an opportunity to really do some great things here, so yes I do feel the weight of that.”

George played nine seasons in the NFL with eight of those suiting up for the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans. He was a four-time Pro Bowl pick and made one Super Bowl appearance. He also joins the list of former NFL players that have gone on to historically Black colleges and universities.

Deion Sanders is wrapping up his first year at Jackson State. Doug Williams patrolled the sidelines at Grambling State. Ken Riley and Earl Holmes coached at Florida A&M, Stump Mitchell called plays at Southern along with Tyrone Wheatley at Morgan State, Steve Wilson at Howard, Sam Washington at North Carolina A&T and Monte Coleman at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.