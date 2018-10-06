Eastside’s Grayson Whited takes home the play of the week honor

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

And it’s time to unveil our week seven play of the week winner and there wasn’t much doubt about who it would be this week. A play that made Sportscenter Eastside’s Grayson Whited going around the back to haul in the catch and reeling in 68% of the vote this week.

Three new contenders unveiled Sunday night…

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories