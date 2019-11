JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - East Tennessee's six-game winning streak came to a halt in the regular season finale at the hands of Samford when the Bulldogs beat the Buccaneers 3-1 Friday night at Madison Brooks Gymnasium.

ETSU sophomore Sara Esposito led the Bucs with 17 kills as freshman Olivia Cunningham was the only other Buccaneer with double digit kills (11).