East Tennessee Amateur tees off for Day Two in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The William B. Greene Jr. East Tennessee Amateur tournament began its second round Saturday at the Elizabethton Golf Course.

Joe Brooks began the day with the lead after shooting a 67 on Friday. Chad Homan is one stroke off the lead, shooting a 68.

Two-time defending champion Tyler Lane looks to become the first player to ever win three straight championships at the event. He finished with a 69 on Friday and was included in Saturday’s final grouping.

