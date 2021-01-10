Early struggles plague Milligan men against CIU

Freshman guard Jeffrey Selden led the Buffs with 11 points in the 80-64 loss

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Columbia International University started Saturday’s showdown on a 12-0 run before Milligan could answer, but those early struggles continued the rest of the game as the Buffs dropped 80-64 to the Rams at Steve Lacy Fieldhouse.

Freshman guard Jeffrey Selden scored a team-high 11 points, while three other players followed him with nine points. Senior guard Corey Benton led the Rams with 23 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists.

Milligan has to wait a whole week before it can get back on track as the Buffs travel to Union next Saturday.