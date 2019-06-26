Early offense supports E-Twins in 6-5 win over Pirates

Spencer Steer led off the first inning with a home run, then the Elizabethton Twins scored five runs in the sixth and didn’t look back, topping the Bristol Pirates 6-5 to open the series Tuesday night.

“I got in a good hitter’s count, 3-1 and I was looking for a middle-in fastball and I got it,” Steer said. “I put a good swing on it and good thing it went over the fence.”

Steer’s home run tied the game at one after Jesus Valdez led off the game with a home run in the top of the first, but Elizabethton quickly pulled away, sending 10 batters to the plate to score five runs in the second.

After Willie Joe Garry Jr. and Steer walked, hits from Max Smith, Albee Weiss and Yeremi De La Cruz brought home five runs, with Charles Mack walking a well and a Matt Wallner hit by pitch.

Smith collected two hits on the day, as did De La Cruz, while Weiss and De La Crus each drove in two runs.

Prelander Berroa made his second start of the season, pitching four innings of one-run baseball while striking out seven Pirates batters.

After Bristol brought the score within one, tagging Denny Bentley for four runs, Osiris German pitched scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth to hold the Pirates off the board any further and Nate Hadley pitched a scoreless ninth with one strikeout to earn his first save, both of the season and his career.

The Twins return to action Wednesday to host the Pirates in the second game of the three-game series. First pitch is 6:30 p.m.