E-TWINS WIN SEASON SERIES WITH K-METS IN 6-3 VICTORY

Kingsport, TN – A solid night of offense, defense and pitching led the Elizabethton Twins to a 6-3 win over the Kingsport Mets, to finish the season series. Going into the game, the E-Twins and K-Mets were tied 4-4 but with tonight’s win, the Twins beat out the Mets for the 2019 season, 5-4.

Matt Wallner started things off in the first inning with a two-run home run to right field, his fourth home run of the season. Wallner went on to go 2-5 on the night.

The E-Twins held on to the lead for a majority of the game but went into the top of the sixth inning tied 2-2. The tie was short-lived as a DaShawn Keirsey single allowed Trevor Jensen to score, which gave the Twins a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth.

The bats continued to be hot for the E-Twins later in the game, as a line drive double from Janigson Villalobos scored Seth Gray and Max Smith. Then later on in the top of the ninth, Elizabethton added its sixth run of the night as Smith had a line drive single to center field, scoring Wallner.

Parker Phillips also had a good day, going 3-4 with a walk.

The Twins pitching staff held the Mets to three runs, one in the bottom of the fourth on a fielder’s choice to Will Holland that allowed Scott Ota to score. The next in the bottom of the fifth from an Anthony Dirocie triple that scored Tanner Murphy, and the last run came in the bottom of the ninth from an RBI single by Dirocie that scored Cristopher Pujols.

Cody Lawyerson started on the mound and went three innings with two strikeouts, one walk and allowed no runs. Erik earned his team-leading fifth win of 2019, going 3.1 innings while Ryan Shreve got his third save with two strikeouts and only one earned run over 2.2 innings of work.

The E-Twins will be on the road tomorrow night against the Johnson City Cardinals. Game time is at 6:30.