E-TWINS FALL TO YANKEES 1-0 IN RAIN-SHORTENED GAME

ELIZABETHTON, TN – The Elizabethton Twins outhit the Pulaski Yankees 3-2, but stranded nine runners in Tuesday’s game, falling 1-0.

The lone Pulaski run came in the top of the fourth inning when Yankee left fielder Ryder Green scored from third on an errant throw by Twins catcher Janigson Villalobos, trying to throw behind Green.

Outside of that unearned run, Elizabethton starter Cody Laweryson was stellar. Over five innings, he surrendered just two hits and one walk, while striking out five.

The Twins’ three hits came from Willie Joe Garry Jr. in the first, Max Smith in the fourth and Parker Phillips in the eighth. Seth Gray walked twice, two of the four Twins walks and were hit by three pitches, but the nine runners left on, including two innings with the bases left stranded resulted in no runs.

The game only went eight official innings, rain at the start of the ninth leading to the contest being called.

After an off day Wednesday, the E-Twins embark on an eight-day road trip. Elizabethan will play three games in Danville, three in Princeton and two in Johnson City.