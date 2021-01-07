Bristol, TN — The transformation of making the Bristol Motor Speedway a dirt track before this Springs Food City 500 got underway this morning.
Dump trucks were seen around the world’s fastest half-mile oval dumping tons of sawdust on pit road, this will be the foundation until the dirt arrives next week.
On Sunday, March 28th BMS will host the historic Food City dirt race and today they announced they have reached the socially-distanced grandstand seating capacity.
Dump trucks deliver sawdust to Bristol Motor Speedway for the dirt track surface
