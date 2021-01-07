Dump trucks deliver sawdust to Bristol Motor Speedway for the dirt track surface

Knoxville, TN -- Finally some good news for the Tennessee Volunteer football team, after losing 8 players since the season ended, the Vols finally got one coming their way.

This afternoon on Twitter former Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker who was in the transfer portal announced his next stop will be "Rocky Top." In two seasons, the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder started 15 games for the Hokies and totaled 2,894 yards and 22 TDs with 7 interceptions. He also ran for 1,033 yards and 14 TDs. By Hooker being a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play this coming season