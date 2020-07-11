Duke Women’s Basketball hires former Lady Vol Kara Lawson as head coach

FILE – In this July 1, 2019, file photo, Boston Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson passes the ball at the team’s training facility in Boston. A person familiar with the situation says Duke is in talks with Boston Celtics assistant coach and former WNBA All-Star Lawson to lead the Blue Devils women’s basketball program. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday, July 10, 2020, because the school has not commented publicly on its search. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Former Lady Vol and WNBA player Kara Lawson has been hired as the next head coach for Duke Women’s Basketball on Saturday.

OFFICIAL.



Welcome to Duke, Kara Lawson! pic.twitter.com/0IIV5WprPD — Duke Women’s Basketball (@DukeWBB) July 11, 2020

Lawson was previously working within the Boston Celtics organization as an assistant coach.

Lawson played for the Lady Vols from 1999 to 2003, and in the WNBA for 12 years.

She has won an Olympic Gold Medal, a WNBA title, competed in the NCAA Final Four and won two high school state championships.

LATEST STORIES: