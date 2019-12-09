Drinkwitz Reaches Agreement to Become Mizzo’s HC

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Just over 24 hours after Appalachian State captured another Sunbelt Championship by beating Louisiana 45-38, head coach Eliah Drinkwitz reached an agreement to become Missouri’s new head coach Sunday night.

The Norman, Oklahoma native made the most out of his first year as a head coach, leading the Mountaineers to a 12-1 record, the No.20 spot in the final College Football Playoff rankings and a birth in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

Prior to coming to Boone, Drinkwitz was North Carolina State’s offensive coordinator. The Arkansas Tech alum has experience in the SEC with Drinkwitz coaching the quarterbacks at Auburn from 2010-2011.

According to USA Today’s coaching salary database, Drinkwitz makes $750,000 and he should expect a big pay raise. Former Missouri head coach Barry Odom had a salary of $3.05 million.

It’s unknown if Drinkwitz will coach the Mountaineers in their bowl game.