JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – The Elizabethton River Riders struggled to get much going

offensively on Wednesday night as they fell to the Johnson City Doughboys by a final

score of 6-2.

After the Doughboys added one more insurance run in the eighth, E-Town tried to come

back in the ninth. Trey Fenderson hit a double to score DJ Dillehay and Xavier Cintron

hit an RBI groundout to cut the deficit to 6-2. However, that is as close as the River

Riders would get.

The River Riders will be back in action on Thursday night against the Danville Otterbots,

with first pitch from Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark set for 7 p.m.

###

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Just hours after being named to the Appalachian League All Star Team,

Kingsport right-handed pitcher Ricky Reeth took to the mound for another start for Kingsport.

Kingsport tagged Bristol starter and 2023 Appalachian League All-Star Selection Brandon

Decker for seven hits and three runs (two earned), handing him his first loss of the season.

For Kingsport, Reeth evened his pitching record at 2-2 on the season with the win, while Nick

Bruno completed his first save opportunity of the year.

The Axmen are back in action on Thursday as they welcome the Pulaski River Turtles to town

for a two game set. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.