(WJHL) – The most competitive showdown in the Appalachian League all weekend has been with the weather, particularly in Northeast Tennessee.

Still, the Johnson City Doughboys efforted to play their Saturday night contest against the Bluefield Ridge Runners. The visitors grabbed a run on a Jack Doyle RBI double, as rain began to fall.

Logan Sutter managed a hit for the Doughboys in the bottom of the first inning, before the game was delayed and then postponed due to lightning and heavy rain.

Johnson City and Bluefield will resume the game at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday as part of a seven-inning doubleheader.

The Bristol State Liners and Greeneville Flyboys will be forced to do the same on Sunday at Pioneer Park. The teams will begin their doubleheader at 3:30 p.m., as well.

Elizabethton’s contest at Pulaski was also postponed due to inclement weather, and will be made up as a seven-inning doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Kingsport was the only team in the West Division to escape the elements, as they battled Burlington. The Axmen managed to score two runs in the sixth to seal a 3-2 win.

Owen Kovacs (ETSU) earned his second save of the summer, pitching a scoreless final 4.0 innings of the game, allowing just two hits and striking out six batters.