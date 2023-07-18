(WJHL) – Johnson City and Elizabethton both entered Tuesday night with sizable win streaks, but only one team could carry it into Wednesday.

The River Riders struck first, scoring two runs right off the bat. But, Johnson City did enough in the middle innings to secure an 8-6 win – their eighth in a row.

Logan Sutter led the way at the plate for Johnson City, going 1-for-3 and hitting the game-tying home run. Cody Miller (ETSU) also added a double and two runs scored in the victory.

In Greeneville, the Flyboys and River Turtles combined for 24 runs, as the home squad doubled up the visitors, 16-8.

Kaden Martin (Miami) starred at the dish, hitting 3-for-5 with four RBI and three runs scored. Seven total Flyboys registered an RBI on the night.

OTHER TUESDAY SCORES;

State Liners 4, Axmen 3