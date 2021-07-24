Doughboys bounce back, River Riders win in walkoff fashion

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) The Appalachian League saw a host of big wins Friday night across the region.

Road Warriors v. Doughboys

Starting with the Kingsport Road Warriors, the newly formed team had a chance at making history Friday. Thursday, they were able to hold of the Doughboys for the team’s first win. They were looking to earn their first ever sweep.

The Road Warriors were going to have to earn it though with Doughboys up 9-1 in the fifth inning and the Johnson City squad continued to shell the Road Warriors pitchers. Kingsport would make a little dent in their division foe’s lead, but it wasn’t enough as Johnson City bounces back with a 16-4 win.

River Riders v. Sock Puppets

Just right down the road in Elizabethton, the River Riders were looking to air out some dirty laundry against the Sock Puppets.

It wasn’t looking good early, Burlington led 4-0 after the first and tacked on another run in the second.

If we’ve learned anything from this River Riders team, they never seem to give up, no matter how much they are down. Elizabethton started chipping away at the lead and continued to fight back as the game went on. E-Town would close in on their cross division rival and they would win in walk-off fashion for the second straight night with a late two-out rally to win 9-8.

Other matchups

In Greene County, the Flyboys continue to soar at the top of the league with a 11-5 win over the WhistlePigs. The State Liners could not pull off a win in their shootout with the River Turtles, falling 12-7.