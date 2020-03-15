Dolphins Refuse to Pick Up Daniel Kilgore’s Final Year Option

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former Dobyns-Bennett and Appalachian State star Daniel Kilgore will have to find a new home next NFL season after the Miami Dolphins refused to pick up the final year of his contract.

Kilgore started 13 games for Miami last season and according to Pro Football Focus, he allowed 16 total pressures (12 hurries, four hits) and gave up three sacks in 631 pass blocking snaps.

The 6’3″, 308 lbs center was a team captain for the two seasons he spent in South Beach after the Dolphins traded for Kilgore to place Mike Pouncey in 2018. He was scheduled to make $3,875,000 in base salary, workout and per game roster bonuses, which is actually below the league average for starting offensive lineman.

The nine-year NFL veteran, who’s played for the 49ers and Dolphins, can sign with any NFL team on March 18.