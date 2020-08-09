Dobyns-Bennett will lean on upperclassmen for 2020 success

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dobyns-Bennett had plenty of success last season as the Tribe made it all the way to the state quarterfinals and they expect that type of fortune this year.

The Indians have over 30 seniors gearing up for 2020, including quarterback Zane Whitson, running back Tyler Tesnear and linebacker Nate Whitley. This squad went 10-3 last season and head coach Joey Christian expects that type of result this year.

“Not only want to duplicate the success we had last year, but we want to build on that,” Christian said. “We want to just continue to build the culture of Dobyns-Bennett football like it was for years around here.”

If this squad wants to live up to those expectations, the upperclassmen will be key and Whitson knows there’s few teams with a chemistry like the Indians.

“I’ve been with my team for forever where we’re mostly seniors, I’ve been playing with them since sixth grade and it’s really important having people that you can trust and you can build a relationship with and I think we’ve got the team that can push and go for a state title,” Whitson said.

Dobyns-Bennett is slated to start the season at Tennessee High on August 21.