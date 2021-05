The Indians took down Jefferson County with a 7-6 win, but the Cyclones fell to Pigeon Forge 3-0

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Saturday’s non-conference games for Dobyns-Bennett and Elizabethton each ended with two very different results.

The Indians were trailing Jefferson County by two in the seventh inning, but Gage Hensley played the hero role as the senior belted a three-run walk-off homerun to capture a 7-6 victory.

Back in Elizabethton, the Cyclones had a solid from the bump, but they couldn’t figure out the Tigers pitching puzzle, which resulted in a 3-0 loss.