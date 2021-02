Dobyns-Bennett sweeps Science Hill, Crockett battles back against Boone

Greenville, S.C. (Feb. 5, 2021) – As time wound down in the first half, Jasmine Sanders (Charlotte, N.C.) hurled a 70-footer to beat the buzzer in Timmons Arena and buried the miraculous attempt, a moment worthy of an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

Unfortunately for the Bucs, who were coming off of a COVID-19 shutdown and carrying only eight healthy bodies into their series-opener versus Furman, the spectacular from Sanders and a career-high in points and rebounds from freshman Jakhyia Davis (Knoxville, Tenn.) couldn’t overcome a strong performance from the Paladins, who claimed their second Southern Conference victory in a 68-56 result.