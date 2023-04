KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Dobyns-Bennett High School seniors were featured at a Spring Signing Day on Wednesday to continue their athletic careers in college.

Olivia Fleming signed with UVA-Wise to do track & field, and Jake Carson will go to Centre College to play football, according to Dobyns-Bennett.

Jake Carson served as D-B’s quarterback, and in his high school career threw 3,026 yards and 39 touchdowns.