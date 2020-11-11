Dobyns-Bennett ready for battle in the trenches against McMinn County

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both Dobyns-Bennett running backs Tylar Tesnear and Phillip Armitage chalked up over 100 rushing yards each in the Indians 42-35 first round playoff victory over Cleveland, but the Tribe will have to put in some extra work in the trenches this Friday against McMinn County.

The Cherokees surrendered just seven points to Bearden last week, which is the seventh time this season the squad from Athens has held a team to a touchdown or fewer.

On the other side of the ball, McMinn features one of the best backs in the state in Jalen Hunt. The senior is a semifinalist for Mr. Football with 2,452 yards and 27 touchdowns on the season. The line is anchored by Virginia Tech commit Bryce Goodner. Dobyns-Bennett head coach Joey Christian knows his front seven need to compete like they have all season.

“We’ve got to play just like we have every other game this year as far as our runs defense. We got to stay in our run gaps when they put it on the corner, we got to do a great job of supporting the run,” Christian said.

Aside from handling the rock, Armitage also plays linebacker for the Indians and the senior knows it’s going to be crucial to bottle up Hunt.

“It’s going to mean everything, especially this game. If we lose we’re gone, ain’t got no chance,” Armitage said.

Senior center Caleb Burleson also expects a battle in the trenches.

“They play hard, all the time, they run to the ball, we just got to do our stuff, take care of business and it’s going to be whoever the toughest guy is,” Burleson said.

This game kicks off at 7 p.m. at J. Fred Johnson Stadium in Kingsport.