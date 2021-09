The Indians roster features six seniors with all of them in the starting lineup Tuesday night

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Dobyns-Bennett girls soccer team’s offense didn’t miss a beat Tuesday night by rattling off three goals in the first half before closing out for a 4-1 victory at Indians Highland Park.

The Indians led 3-1 after the first half and the lone goal in the second half came from forward Ava Flanary.

The six seniors are Ellie Nash, Madeline Lyons, Macee Pickup, Laura Murphy, Blake McLain and Myra Vargas.