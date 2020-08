KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - This past week all four major North American sports leagues either paused play or stopped practices and the University of Tennessee joined the movement on Saturday with its own march against racism.

The Volunteer student-athletes were leading the charge with Volunteer offensive lineman Trey Smith at the forefront of the march. Smith, along with other athletes, students and coaches were wearing shirts that said "I will give my all against racism, I will give my all for unity and I will give my all for change."