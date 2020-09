JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Sullivan South kicked off its season with a bang as the Rebels rocked Cherokee for a 35-0 victory last Friday night and South aims to keep that momentum going when they face Grainger on Friday.

Justin Hilton and his squad had no problem with the ground game, racking up 230 yards on 39 plays. The Rebels defense was also in midseason form, not letting the Chiefs chalk up a first down until the last drive of the first half. Cherokee only rattled off three first downs, while finishing with minus -3 offensive yards.