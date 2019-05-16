Dobyns-Bennett all time leading scorer Courtney Whitson signs with MTSU

Kingsport native and former Dobyns-Bennet basketball star player Courtney Whitson made it official today.

Whitson, who decomited from ETSU signed a national letter of intent this afternoon with Middle Tennessee State University.

Starting all 139 games of her high school career, Whitson was named as a McDonald’s all-american nominee and Tennessee Miss basketball nominee this year.

Whitson who holds school records in 5 different categories had a career average of 17.7 points and 10.6 rebounds per game and her 2,456 points during her four years is the most points scored in school history for both the boys and girls programs.

“I chose it because of their culture and the way I’m going to fit into their program I really love the staff and players I’m going to be around for 4 years and just the atmosphere in Murfressboro. My final two picks were MTSU and Missouri and after I went on visit to Missouri I knew MTSU is the place I needed to be both great schools after I decommited from ETSU I just sat back and relaxed to see where the good lord wanted me so I felt like this is where I needed to be.”