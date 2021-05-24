Dimitri Badra drops in the first round of the NCAA individual tournament

The redshirt freshman was making his first individual NCAA tournament appearance

ORLANDO, Fla. – Just a couple of weeks after the ETSU men’s tennis team fell in the first round of the NCAA tournament, redshirt-freshman Dimitri Badra saw his year come to a close in the opening round of the individual tournament Sunday afternoon at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.

The Venezuela native squared off against second-seeded Daniel Rodrigues of South Carolina. The Gamecock won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. The loss gives the reigning SoCon Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year a 14-6 mark on the season. This was Badra’s first time in the individual tournament.

