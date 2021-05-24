Dimitri Badra drops in the first round of the NCAA individual tournament

ORLANDO, Fla. – Just a couple of weeks after the ETSU men’s tennis team fell in the first round of the NCAA tournament, redshirt-freshman Dimitri Badra saw his year come to a close in the opening round of the individual tournament Sunday afternoon at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.

What a special season we witnessed from Dimitri Badra! Finished 14-6 in singles play, ranked as high as No. 56 and only second player in @SoConSports history to win both Freshman & Player of the Year in the same season!#ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/JZW1E0otAU — ETSU Men's Tennis (@ETSUMensTennis) May 23, 2021

The Venezuela native squared off against second-seeded Daniel Rodrigues of South Carolina. The Gamecock won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. The loss gives the reigning SoCon Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year a 14-6 mark on the season. This was Badra’s first time in the individual tournament.