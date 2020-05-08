Dillon Faver named new Sullivan East basketball head coach

The Patriot alum has been on the coaching staff since 2012

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s been 32 years since Sullivan East needed to hire a new head boys basketball coach, but the Patriots found their man in Dillon Faver after John Dyer stepped away following this past season.

Faver has been an assistant with the program since 2012 and has been an integral part to the teams conference and regional championship teams, along with the squad that made it to the 2017 state tournament.

The Sullivan East alum was a three sport athlete during his prep days and later graduated from King University.

Sullivan East principal Andy Hare said in an email statement that Faver will continue to build the team on and off the court.

“Dillon Faver will help lead Sullivan East into its next great chapter in Patriot basketball history,” Hare said. “He will continue to build on the firm foundation that Coach Dyer has established and will help forge our programs young men into great basketball players, great teammates, and great members of our community.”

Faver officially takes over at the end of the school year.