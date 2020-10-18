Derrick Henry runs wild in thrilling overtime win over Texans

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball against the Houston Texans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Titans were trailing 36-29 with under 10 seconds left in the game until Ryan Tannehill connected with A.J. Brown in the back of the end zone to force overtime.

Following the score, the Nashville squad took over in the extra session with Derrick Henry finishing off the game with a five-yard game-winning touchdown to seal the 42-36 victory.

Henry finished with earning 212 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Tannehill also shined against Houston, recording 364 yards and four touchdowns while throwing one pick on 30-41 passes.

Houston’s man under center also held his own, Deshaun Watson, tossing for 335 yards and four touchdowns on 28/37. Will Fuller V was his favorite target, hauling in six catches for 123 yards and one touchdown.

The Titans hope to stay undefeated when they square off against the Steelers next Sunday with the game starting at 1 p.m. on CBS.