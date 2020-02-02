Derrick Henry Named FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR FEDEX – Derrick Henry, of the Tennessee Titans, accepts the 2019 FedEx Ground Player of the Year award at the NFL Honors at the Adrienne Arsht Center on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 in Miami. FedEx donated $20,000 in his name to the USO. FedEx is the Official Delivery Service Sponsor of the NFL. (Omar Vega/AP Images for FedEx)

MIAMI (WJHL) – Titans running back Derrick Henry carried the weight for his Tennessee teammates for the second half of the season, so it makes sense the former second round selection was named the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year prior to the NFL Honors show Saturday night in Miami.

The Alabama alum was selected to his first Pro Bowl this season after leading the NFL with a career-best 1,540 rushing yards with 18 total touchdowns, which ranked third. Henry was the only running back in the NFL to average more than 100 rushing yards per game this season.

Henry set a franchise record with 182 yards on the ground in the Titans 20-13 victory over the Patriots in the wild card round, then reset the record with 195 yards in the 28-12 divisional round win against the Ravens.

From Weeks 10-13, he joined Pro Football Hall of Famers Jim Brown (1985), Eric Dickerson (1984) and O.J. Simpson (1976), as well as Adrian Peterson (2012) as the only players to record at least 145 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in three consecutive games in NFL history.

As part of the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year program, FedEx will donate $20,000 to the USO in Henry’s name, through FedEx Cares