Derrick Henry lifts the Titans over the Ravens with overtime touchdown

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) looks on before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

The 30-24 victory pushes the Titans into the playoff picture with a 7-3 record

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJHL) – Derrick Henry wore down the Ravens defense on Sunday, chalking up 133 yards with one score on 28 carries, including the game-winning 29-yard touchdown to seal the 30-24 victory over Baltimore.

Sunday’s production marks the second-straight game Henry has chalked up at least 100 rushing yards and his third time in five games. He had some help from Ryan Tannehill as well, who threw for 259 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 22 of 31 passing.

The defense did a solid job of containing Lamar Jackson and Co. The Titans held the reigning MVP to just 186 yards and one touchdown, while forcing one interception. The Ravens only chalked up 129 rushing yards.

Tennessee turns its attention to a crucial showdown with Indianapolis next Sunday in which the Titans will try to avenge their 34-17 loss from two weeks ago.