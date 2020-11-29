Derrick Henry carries Titans in lopsided victory over Colts

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

The running back racked up 178 yards, three touchdowns in the 45-26 victory over Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WJHL) – Tennessee avenged its loss to AFC South rival Indianapolis from a couple of weeks ago as Derrick Henry ran over the Colts in the Titans 46-26 victory Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium.



Henry racked up 178 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries, which marks the seventh time the former Heisman winner has chalked up at least 100 rushing yards this season.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill had himself a solid game, tossing for 221 yards and one touchdown on 13 of 22 passing, while his favorite target was A.J. Brown, who hauled in four balls for 98 yards and one score.

Colts quarterback Phillip Rivers outperformed his quarterback counterpart, throwing for 295 yards, two touchdowns and a interception.

With the win, the Titans take sole possession of first place in the division and split the season series with their division foe, which is crucial with just five games remaining in the season. Tennessee hosts Cleveland next Sunday at 1 p.m.