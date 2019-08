Second victory at Bristol for the Joe Gibbs driver and first since 2012

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) Denny Hamlin started what he finished, placing first after snagging the pole for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The victory gives Hamlin four this season, which marks finishing in the top five in each of the last six races with two victories. This is the second win at Bristol for the Joe Gibbs driver.

The season continues with the Bojangles Southern 500 on September 1 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina.